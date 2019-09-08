Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for memorizing over 1,300 customers’ credit card info, using it online

0 Comments
By SoraNews24
TOKYO

A unusual case of fraud was uncovered in Tokyo when 34-year-old Yusuke Taniguchi was arrested for having stolen the credit card information of over 1,300 people and used it to make purchases online.

According to police, Taniguchi worked the register part-time at a mall in Koto City. Whenever a customer would pay by credit card, the suspect allegedly memorized their 16-digit-number, name, expiry date, and security code, all in the time it took to process their purchase.

Using an apparent eidetic memory (often called a “photographic memory”), he could retain all of the information until after the transaction when he could jot it down. Following Taniguchi’s arrest, police found a notebook containing the hundreds of names and numbers and are currently linking them to past incidents to determine the scope of his alleged crimes.

Readers of the news were amazed that such a powerful mind both existed and could be used for such nefarious schemes.

“Wow, there really are people who can do that?”

“He must be the type of person with a memory like a video recording.”

“What a waste of talent.”

“Isn’t there any job where he can use that talent?”

“A photographic memory! It’s an amazing power but should only be used for good.”

“I’ve never met a person like that.”

“He must be a genius.”

However, there’s one lingering question: if he’s such a criminal genius, then how did he get caught?

According to police, after the arrest Taniguchi told them he would take the items he purchased online and sell them through a pawn shop for money to use on living expenses like food and rent.

In the incident which led to his arrest, the suspect had bought two shoulder bags valued at a total of 270,000 yen. In March of this year, those bags were delivered to Taniguchi’s apartment, ultimately leading the police there along with them. Apparently, he was too busy using his brain to memorize numbers to realize that providing his home address in his crimes was a bad idea.

Source: Sankei News, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Sapporo man arrested for posting URLs to “obscene material” on website

-- Voyeur at Kyoto shopping center apprehended by Japanese superhero Kamen Rider

-- Australian arrested at Narita Airport for graffiti on Japanese train in Tokyo

© SoraNews24

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

Odori Park

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 36, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Careers

Empowering Curly-Haired Women With Kiyoko Matsuzawa

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel