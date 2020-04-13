Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting boy in station building toilet

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a high school boy in a toilet in a train station building last month.

According to police, Akira Honma, a company employee, is accused of molesting the boy in a toilet cubicle at JR Kamata Station in Ota Ward at around 10:30 p.m. on March 26, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said that while the boy was in the cubicle, Honma opened the door, went in and allegedly groped the boy’s lower body.

Police said Honma, who was identified from surveillance camera footage and a composite sketch made from the boy's description, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he has no recollection of the incident.

Makes you wonder what kind of scumbags are roaming around these days.

I'm sure the boys father wouldn't recollect the just punishment he would give him as well.

Oh sorry! I found this pervert lying here nearly dead, I wonder what happened?Looks like someone attacked him with a hammer. I don't remember.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is why I always look for a cubicle with a decent lock in it if I'm going to use it

0 ( +0 / -0 )

