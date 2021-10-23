Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for molesting elementary school girl in park

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting an elementary school girl in a park.

According to police, the incident occurred early in the evening on Aug 28 at a park in Adachi Ward, Fuji TV reported. The girl had come to the park with her mother and a friend to let off fireworks.

Police said when the girl got separated from her friend and her mother, the suspect, Jun Takeshima, approached her and asked what she was doing. After that, he allegedly fondled her breasts. The girl ran back to her mother and told her what happened.

Police said Takeshima was identified after an analysis of park surveillance camera footage. They said he has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was interested in young girls and wanted to touch them.

