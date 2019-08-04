Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting flight attendant

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a female flight attendant aboard a plane at Haneda airport in May.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on May 22  just after the domestic flight landed, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, Haruhiko Shiraishi, who is a company employee, has admitted to the charge, police said, quoting him as saying the woman “was my type.”

The flight attendant, who is in her 20s, told police that Shiraishi complained of a stomach ache and asked her if she could take him to the toilet and find him some medicine. When they got to the toilet, Shiraishi asked if she had a boyfriend and would she like to have some fun with him. He then fondled her. He also gave her a note with his phone number on it.

Police said Shiraishi has admitted doing the same thing to a flight attendant on another airline in 2018. On that occasion, he said he touched the woman’s buttocks.

