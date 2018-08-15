Man arrested for molesting guy he thought was a woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a man whom he thought was a woman.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street in Taito Ward in April. The suspect, Kenichi Sato, a company employee, forcibly kissed the man, who is in his 20s, and fondled his chest before he realized his victim was not a woman, Fuji TV reported. After the victim resisted, Saito fled.

However, the incident was captured on street surveillance camera footage, which led to Saito’s arrest.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk at the time and that the man was wearing what he thought were women’s clothes.

© Japan Today