crime

Man arrested for molesting guy he thought was a woman

8 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a man whom he thought was a woman.

According to police, the incident occurred on a street in Taito Ward in April. The suspect, Kenichi Sato, a company employee, forcibly kissed the man, who is in his 20s, and fondled his chest before he realized his victim was not a woman, Fuji TV reported. After the victim resisted, Saito fled.

However, the incident was captured on street surveillance camera footage, which led to Saito’s arrest.

Police said Saito has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk at the time and that the man was wearing what he thought were women’s clothes.

Titillation article of the day?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Aerosmith defense?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

intoxication-misidentification-molestation-realization-mortification-deflation-investigation-detention-incarceration-humiliation-contrition

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@laguna

Haha I see what you did there!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

incarceration

More than likely not, particularly if it's a first offense.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Could've been worse---could've molested a woman thinking she was a man!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Should've gone to Specsavers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ha-ha. The story has really ended up a ludicrous farce. Yes, this time around, it makes a lot of sense that he was drunk at the time. :‑)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

