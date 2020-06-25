Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting high school girl on Tokyo train

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a high school girl aboard a train last October.

According to police, the incident occurred just past 7 a.m. on Oct 16 on the JR Yamanote Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Akitoshi Kuratomi, who works for an automobile parts manufacturer, was off duty at the time. After the girl got on the crowded train at Shinjuku Station, Kuratomi is accused of pressing his body against her from behind.

Police said Kuratomi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I misunderstood and thought that the girl didn’t mind what I was doing. I thought she was cute.”

Police said the girl told them she had felt a man pressing against her on at least nine occasions and believe that Kuratomi targeted the girl each time.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Disgusting.

9 times? Is that 9 times on separate occasions too? Then charge him for stalking too

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog