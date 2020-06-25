Man arrested for molesting high school girl on Tokyo train

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a high school girl aboard a train last October.

According to police, the incident occurred just past 7 a.m. on Oct 16 on the JR Yamanote Line, Sankei Shimbun reported. Akitoshi Kuratomi, who works for an automobile parts manufacturer, was off duty at the time. After the girl got on the crowded train at Shinjuku Station, Kuratomi is accused of pressing his body against her from behind.

Police said Kuratomi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I misunderstood and thought that the girl didn’t mind what I was doing. I thought she was cute.”

Police said the girl told them she had felt a man pressing against her on at least nine occasions and believe that Kuratomi targeted the girl each time.

© Japan Today