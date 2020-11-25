Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting mentally disabled boy in park toilet

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a mentally disabled teenage boy in a park toilet.

Kazuo Yada, who is self-employed, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying. Police said Yada told them he had liked teenage boys for many years and that he had committed similar acts on at least 10 occasions.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 5 in a public toilet in a park in Suginami Ward. Police said Yada approached the boy as he was walking to school and asked him to go to the park. In the toilet, he fondled the lower half of the boy’s body.

Police said the boy told his parents what had happened and that Yada surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hopefully theres a special HELL waiting for people like this. Just sickening.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

He admitted to doing it on ten other occasions. This worthless piece of pond scum sounds like he wants to be punished for it. He’s going to be put away for a while, but given japans impotent “justice” system, it won’t be nearly long enough.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kombucha Is In Vogue, Here’s How To Enjoy It

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 21-23

Savvy Tokyo