Man arrested for molesting mentally disabled boy in park toilet

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 43-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a mentally disabled teenage boy in a park toilet.

Kazuo Yada, who is self-employed, has admitted to the charge, Sankei Shimbun quoted police as saying. Police said Yada told them he had liked teenage boys for many years and that he had committed similar acts on at least 10 occasions.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 5 in a public toilet in a park in Suginami Ward. Police said Yada approached the boy as he was walking to school and asked him to go to the park. In the toilet, he fondled the lower half of the boy’s body.

Police said the boy told his parents what had happened and that Yada surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage.

