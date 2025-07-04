 Japan Today
Man arrested for molesting same girl on her way to school on train for 10 months

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting the same high school girl on a train for at least 10 months.

According to police, Takeshi Hosoya, a company employee from Ichikawa City, Chiba Prefecture, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “She was my type, so I did it many times. I even groped her on the train on my days off,” NHK reported.

Police said Hosoya is accused of sexually molesting the girl as she went to school on the Tokyo Metro Tozai Line on June 12. On June 18, he was arrested by a police officer after the girl consulted police two days earlier.

The girl had consulted the police, saying, "The same person has been molesting me two or three times a week since August 2024. He follows me even when I change trains, and I'm scared.” 

Police say that of the 725 cases of groping identified in Tokyo last year, more than 70% occurred on trains or at stations, and in many cases the victims are unable to ask for help due to fear.

Police are urging people to use the smartphone app DigiPolice, which allows them to call for help from those around them without having to speak.

