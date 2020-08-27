Man arrested for molesting woman as she walks home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman as she walked home in June.

According to police, the incident occurred late at night on June 10 in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toranosuke Yaegashi, who works at a Harajuku beauty salon, came up behind the woman, who is in her 20s, and grabbed her left shoulder. The woman told police he then put his hand up her dress and groped her breasts.

There were no pedestrians around at the time. Police said Yaegashi was identified through street surveillance camera footage. He was quoted by police and saying he was curious to touch the breasts of a woman he didn’t know.

