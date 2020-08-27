Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting woman as she walks home

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a woman as she walked home in June.

According to police, the incident occurred late at night on June 10 in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Toranosuke Yaegashi, who works at a Harajuku beauty salon, came up behind the woman, who is in her 20s, and grabbed her left shoulder. The woman told police he then put his hand up her dress and groped her breasts.

There were no pedestrians around at the time. Police said Yaegashi was identified through street surveillance camera footage. He was quoted by police and saying he was curious to touch the breasts of a woman he didn’t know.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Disgusting. She didn't say yes and he just resorts to these stunts. He thinks he's being cool and cute by doing this? He's acting like an 11 year old at best.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog