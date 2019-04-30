Man arrested for molesting woman in Kumamoto arcade

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade.

According to police, the suspect, Kentaro Ikeda, who works for the Nagasaki City government, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and groped the woman on impulse, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. The woman, who told police she did not know Ikeda, said he came up behind her as she was walking through the arcade in Chuo Ward and grabbed her breasts.

Ikeda told police he had come to Kumamoto for some fun with friends for the Golden Week holidays.

