Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for molesting woman in Kumamoto arcade

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of molesting a 23-year-old woman in a shopping arcade.

According to police, the suspect, Kentaro Ikeda, who works for the Nagasaki City government, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he was drunk and groped the woman on impulse, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the incident occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Monday. The woman, who told police she did not know Ikeda, said he came up behind her as she was walking through the arcade in Chuo Ward and grabbed her breasts.

Ikeda told police he had come to Kumamoto for some fun with friends for the Golden Week holidays.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

We got half the usual excuse about being drunk and not remembering.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Culture

Golden Week in Japan Starts Tomorrow But Many People Aren’t Happy

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Best Places To See Wisteria In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Studio Ghibli is Hiring Digital Animators for an Upcoming Feature Film

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Kinseiken Daigahara Confectionary Shop

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For Apr 27-May 6

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Beaches

Yoron Island

GaijinPot Travel