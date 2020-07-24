Man arrested for molesting woman walking home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a university student in her 20s as she walked home in March.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on March 17 in Itabashi Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said that Ryo Itoda, of no fixed occupation, is accused of coming up behind the woman as she walked home from shopping and grabbing her. The woman told police he lifted up her shirt and then groped her breasts.

The woman broke free and ran to a nearby koban (police box). Police said Itoda surfaced as a suspect after an analysis of street surveillance camera footage and he was arrested earlier this week.

Itoda has denied the charge and remained silent, police said. They are also questioning him about a series of similar assaults in the Ikebukuro area since January.

