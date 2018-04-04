Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for murder after bringing father’s body to police station

FUKUSHIMA

Police in Fukushima have arrested a 43-year-old farmer on suspicion of killing his 77-year-old father after he drove to a police station in a truck with the victim’s body in the back.

According to police, Yoshiyuki Kato arrived at the police station in Arai at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. He went inside and said he had killed his father, Yoshiharu, in a field and that the body was in his truck.

Police said Kato lived with his father and quoted him as saying he was stressed out and strangled and beat his father to death.

