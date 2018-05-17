Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for murder after stabbing customer in manga cafe

NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested an unemployed man of no fixed address on suspicion of murder after he fatally stabbed a man in a manga/internet cafe on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:30 p.m. at the cafe on the 9th floor of a building in an entertainment district in Naka Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police received a call from a cafe employee, reporting that a man had stabbed a customer.

Police rushed to the scene and apprehended the suspect, Fumihiro Inada, who was wielding a fruit knife. A 35-year-old company employee, who was stabbed in the chest, neck and face, was taken to hospital where he died about one hour later.

Police quoted Inada as saying he wanted to die but couldn’t kill himself, so he got mad and decided to kill someone else at random instead. He told police he did not know the victim.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

If this wasn't so serious its amusing

