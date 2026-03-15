Man arrested over death of 71-year-old mother in Hyogo Prefecture

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his 71-year-old mother, with whom he lived, in Harima, Hyogo Prefecture.

The man, who is a construction worker, is suspected of killing his mother at their home sometime between 1 p.m. Thursday and 11:50 Friday, NTV reported.

According to police, the suspect did not show up for work at the disability facility where he was employed on Friday morning. Facility staff visited his home, but there was no response. They then called 119.

When firefighters arrived at the apartment, they found the mother lying face up on the bedroom floor. A kitchen knife was found nearby.

Police said the victim had numerous cuts and stab wounds to her neck and abdomen. Her left arm was partially severed.

The man lived alone with his mother and was in another room when she was discovered.

Police said the suspect, who possesses a disability certificate issued to people with intellectual disabilities, has denied the allegation.





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