crime

Man arrested for murder of brother after stomping on his face

SAITAMA

Police in Kuki, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder after he stomped on his older brother’s face on Monday.

According to police, Naohiro Aoki, a part-time worker, and his 31-year-old unemployed brother Kiyoto live in separate buildings on the same property.

Their father called 110 at around 2:20 p.m. Monday, stating that his sons were fighting in the back garden, Kyodo News reported. When police arrived at the scene, Kiyoto was on the ground, unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he died late Monday.

Police said Aoki has admitting knocking his brother down and stomping on his face, but has so far given no motive nor said what he and his brother were fighting about.

