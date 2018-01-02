Man arrested for murder of mother in Aomori

Police in Aomori City on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 45-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kyo Sasaki stabbed his mother Megumi in the chest at around 11 p.m. Monday night, Fuji TV reported.

At 11:20 p.m., Sasaki called 110 and said he had stabbed his mother. Megumi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Sasaki, a company employee, has admitted to the charge.

Sasaki told police he had been out drinking and got back home at around 10:30 p.m. He was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper after he and his mother had a heated argument but that he didn’t mean to kill her.

© Japan Today