crime

Man arrested for murder of mother in Aomori

2 Comments
AOMORI

Police in Aomori City on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 45-year-old mother at their home.

According to police, Kyo Sasaki stabbed his mother Megumi in the chest at around 11 p.m. Monday night, Fuji TV reported.

At 11:20 p.m., Sasaki called 110 and said he had stabbed his mother. Megumi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said Sasaki, a company employee, has admitted to the charge.

Sasaki told police he had been out drinking and got back home at around 10:30 p.m. He was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper after he and his mother had a heated argument but that he didn’t mean to kill her.

he lost his temper after he and his mother had a heated argument but that he didn’t mean to kill her.

Oh, c'mon! Another one? Every flipping day there's at least one family murder in Japan. Yeah, Japan has a relatively low murder rate compared with other countries, but it would seem that home is not where the heart is.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Every flipping day there's at least one family murder in Japan

And how is this different from any other first world country?

Japan has a relatively low murder rate compared with other countries, but it would seem that home is not where the heart is.

Sure it is. Homes are extremely safe here.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

