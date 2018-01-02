Man arrested for murder of mother in Aomori

Police in Aomori City on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 45-year-old mother at their home.
According to police, Kyo Sasaki stabbed his mother Megumi in the chest at around 11 p.m. Monday night, Fuji TV reported.
At 11:20 p.m., Sasaki called 110 and said he had stabbed his mother. Megumi was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police said Sasaki, a company employee, has admitted to the charge.
Sasaki told police he had been out drinking and got back home at around 10:30 p.m. He was quoted by police as saying he lost his temper after he and his mother had a heated argument but that he didn’t mean to kill her.© Japan Today
2 Comments
Login to comment
Disillusioned
Oh, c'mon! Another one? Every flipping day there's at least one family murder in Japan. Yeah, Japan has a relatively low murder rate compared with other countries, but it would seem that home is not where the heart is.
Strangerland
And how is this different from any other first world country?
Sure it is. Homes are extremely safe here.