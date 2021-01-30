Man arrested for offering ¥100 mil to anyone who kills Toyota City mayor

Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old man after he posted a message on a social network site, offering 100 million yen to anyone who kills the city’s 66-year-old mayor, Toshihiko Ota.

According to police, Shinya Yamauchi, a company employee who unsuccessfully ran against Ota in the Toyota City mayoral race in February 2020, posted a photo of himself standing on top of the stone gate of the mayor’s residence, while holding what appears to be a bladed weapon of some sort, at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The post also included a photo of a pile of cash.

In the post, Yamauchi offers 100 million yen for someone to kill the mayor, especially anyone who was financially struggling because of the coronavirus. The post was seen by an employee of the city government and police were notified.

Police said Yamauchi has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he got frustrated at being refused a meeting with the mayor after going to his office each day between Jan 25 and Jan 28. He also admitted he did not have 100 million yen, police said.

