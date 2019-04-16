Man arrested for opening door and jumping off bullet train in motion

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

We’ve all had that moment at the train station. You hear the music or the sounds that signal the doors are closing, and you think, “Shoot! I need to get on!” So you dash in between the closing doors, only to realize that you’ve boarded the wrong train and are now heading in a completely wrong direction.

Most people would just wait for the next stop and get off, right? Even if you’re riding the bullet train, which might take you several hours out of your way? Not one Japanese man, apparently. After he realized he got on the wrong train, it seemed important for him to get off as soon as possible, so instead of waiting for the next station, the unemployed 54-year-old man, who is from Osaka, chose to jump off of a moving bullet train that had departed from Shin-Osaka Station.

At approximately 11:11 on Sunday morning, a few minutes after the train had left Shin-Osaka Station for Hakata Station in Kyushu, and shortly after it had entered Hyogo Prefecture to the west, he apparently used the emergency latch to open the door of a reservation-only Green Car, and then, as the train began to make a sudden stop, hopped off with what we can only assume was the intention to return to the station via the tracks.

Luckily, the train was stopping and had likely already been moving slowly, which kept the man from getting gravely injured. West Japan Railway Co officials detained him and brought him back on to the train, and 45 minutes after stopping the train resumed its course. At the next stop, Shin-Kobe Station–which, by the way, is only 12 minutes from Shin-Osaka Station–the man was arrested by police for obstructing the operation of the train.

The man has admitted to his crime, saying, “I was in a hurry and got on the train, and then I realized it was the wrong one!” When police investigated, they found he had, indeed, been in possession of a ticket going in the opposite direction, from Shin-Osaka Station to Tokyo Station.

For safety reasons, while JR West officials were arresting the man on the tracks, electricity on the rail lines in the area had to be turned off, and train service going in both directions was suspended. In total, 25 trains were affected with a delay of up to 45 minutes, affecting approximately 14,000 people. The man also suffered a broken leg from his jump from the train car, though he was lucky not to have experienced worse injuries.

Source: Kyodo via Hachima Kiko, FNN Prime via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Man crosses Japanese drinking culture line by taking mug of draft beer onto train

-- Woman kills self jumping onto train tracks, delay causes conductor to jump off tracks at other station

-- Drunken salaryman’s solution to barely missing the last train: Ride on the outside of it

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2019/04/16/japanese-man-arrested-for-opening-door-and-jumping-off-bullet-train-while-it-was-still-running/

© SoraNews24