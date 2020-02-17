Man arrested for ordering street touts to lure customers to bar

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of violating the law regulating adult entertainment businesses after he ordered street touts to lure customers into a bar.

Toshiya Matsui, who claims to be self-employed, was arrested by police on Saturday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Matsui is accused of soliciting business for a pub in Fukuoka City’s Tenjin Ward past midnight into the early hours by ordering touts to work on the streets.

According to police reports, Matsui discussed tactics with male touts over the free messaging app Line and instructed them to steer customers to the bar.

An arrest warrant was issued for Matsui after an incident at around 12:40 a.m. on Dec 8, 2019. Matsui and a male tout attempted to lure three customers, who were undercover police officers, to the pub.

