Man arrested for pawning luxury watches worth ¥84 million

Police in Tokyo have arrested an ex-employee of a watch repair shop for pawning luxury watches worth 84 million yen and embezzling the cash.

According to police, Tetsuya Nishino, 52, was entrusted with three luxury watches for repair by a separate watch dealer in 2019, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three watches, which included a Rolex, are worth a combined selling price of 84 million yen. Nishino faces charges of embezzling about four million yen after leaving them at a pawn shop for a loan without permission.

The pawnbroker became suspicious when Nishino failed to retrieve the luxury items and consulted with police. Nishino, who went missing, was put on a wanted list. He was arrested on Nov 6 in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Police said Nishino has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he intended to return the money after using it for his store’s working capital.

