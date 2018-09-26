Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for paying taxi fare with counterfeit money he printed at home

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of paying a taxi fare with a fake 10,000 yen bill.

According to police, in mid-June, Takuya Kimura, an ex-employee at a hostess club, used a bogus 10,000 yen bill to pay his taxi fare in Itabashi Ward. Kimura managed to deceive the driver into handing over 9,000 yen in change, Fuji TV reported.

Kimura was identified through the taxi’s dashboard camera footage. Following his arrest, he admitted to using a printer at home to make the counterfeit bill because he “wanted money.”

Police said that in June, eight incidents involving counterfeit 10,000 yen bills were reported in Tokyo. Police are questioning Kimura about his involvement in those cases.

Printed at home?

Not the sharpest tools in the box...

Him or the taxi driver.

I've always thought Japanese money was very easy to copy. Yeah, you're not pass it off at a bank or most shops, but flipping it over to the front seat of a taxi in the middle of the night seems pretty easy to get away with, except for the camera, of course.

Never a good idea to counterfeit money but it does happen on a professional scale. I knew someone who made such paper and the only telltale sign it's fake is the smell and the best part is that everything that he needed was bought from the bookstore.

