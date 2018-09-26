Man arrested for paying taxi fare with counterfeit money he printed at home

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of paying a taxi fare with a fake 10,000 yen bill.

According to police, in mid-June, Takuya Kimura, an ex-employee at a hostess club, used a bogus 10,000 yen bill to pay his taxi fare in Itabashi Ward. Kimura managed to deceive the driver into handing over 9,000 yen in change, Fuji TV reported.

Kimura was identified through the taxi’s dashboard camera footage. Following his arrest, he admitted to using a printer at home to make the counterfeit bill because he “wanted money.”

Police said that in June, eight incidents involving counterfeit 10,000 yen bills were reported in Tokyo. Police are questioning Kimura about his involvement in those cases.

