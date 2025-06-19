 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for pepper spray attack at Chiba shopping mall not indicted

CHIBA

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office has decided not to indict a 51-year-old American man who was arrested on suspicion of assault after he released pepper spray outside a shopping mall in Inzai, Chiba Prefecture, injuring more than 40 people.

The incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m. on May 24 in the parking lot of Aeon Mall Chiba New Town. It began with a dispute over cigarette smoke, during which the suspect, Lin Eric Yen Ju, used pepper spray that was in his car, police said. He admitted to the allegations, with police quoting him as saying that he was "attacked as well.”

The suspect, a self-described consultant, initially sprayed two men, aged 69 and 72, in the face

A total of 44 men and women complained of sore eyes and throats, 12 of whom were taken to hospital by ambulance. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Chiba District Public Prosecutors Office said it decided to drop the indictment because a settlement has already been reached between the suspect and the two men he sprayed in the face.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

