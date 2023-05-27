Man arrested for placing spy camera in women’s toilets in Fukuoka cafes

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of voyeurism and disturbing the public peace after he placed a spy camera in the women’s toilet cubicle in several cafes.

According to police, Yuya Ebisawa, who works for a music company, has admitted placing the camera in toilets in several cafes in Chuo Ward between Nov 11 and March 4, Kyodo News reported.

An employee at one cafe spotted the camera and notified police who staked out the cafe until Ebisawa came to retrieve it.

Police said Ebisawa has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he placed the camera in the toilets to satisfy his sexual urge. He also told police he sold video footage from the camera online to make extra money.

© Japan Today