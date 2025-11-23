Man arrested for placing urine-filled plastic bottle on convenience store shelf

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of obstruction of business after he placed a urine-filled plastic bottle on a shelf at a convenience store in May.

According to police, Kota Shiozawa, who is a company employee, brought the PET bottle labeled "tea" with him to a convenience store in Chuo Ward at around 11:50 a.m. on May 24 and placed it on the beverage shelf, Saitama Shimbun reported.

A customer who purchased the bottle that day noticed an odd odor when he opened it and reported it to the store without drinking it. This forced an inspection of all drink products on the shelf, disrupting business.

Police said Shiozawa was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. He was quoted as saying, "I only thought of it as a prank and had no intention of disrupting business. I was frustrated because things weren't going well at work."

