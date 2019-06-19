Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for pointing bamboo sword at police box consultant

SHIZUOKA

Police in Shizuoka City have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of threatening a 62-year-old woman who works as a koban (police box) consultant, with a bamboo sword.

According to local media reports, the suspect entered the Shizuhata police box in Aoi Ward at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He then pointed a bamboo sword, similar to ones used in kendo, at the woman. At the time, the woman was alone in the police box while police officers were out performing other duties.

Another police officer arrived at the scene and subdued the suspect whose occupation is unknown. Police said the man has been speaking incomprehensibly since his arrest.

