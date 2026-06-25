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Man arrested for possession of 4 loaded handguns and over 80 rounds of ammunition

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KANAGAWA

Police in Kanagawa Prefecture have arrested a 51-year-old Vietnamese national on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law after four loaded handguns and more than 80 rounds of live ammunition were found inside a minivan he was using.

Police said the man had previously been arrested on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Act, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was served a second arrest warrant on Wednesday.

The handguns consisted of two semi-automatics and two revolvers. One of the revolvers was a modified model gun. Separately, authorities also discovered an imitation handgun, the possession of which is prohibited under the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Police are currently investigating how he obtained the weapons and his purpose for possessing them.

According to investigative sources, the man was first arrested in mid-February at a private residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on suspicion of possessing stimulants for profit.

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According to investigative sources, the man was first arrested in mid-February at a private residence in Isesaki City, Gunma Prefecture, on suspicion of possessing stimulants for profit.

So why still walking around freely, isn't that a serious charge

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