Man arrested for posting AI-generated sexual images of female celebrities online

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 31-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of using generative artificial intelligence (AI) to create deepfake sexual images of female celebrities and posting them online where he sold them.

According to police, Tatsuro Chiba, who lives in Sapporo, is suspected of posting over 14 deepfake images online between December 2024 and May 2025, making them accessible to an unspecified number of users, Kyodo News reported.

Police said that starting around the summer of 2023, Chiba collected images of approximately 300 celebrities, including female idol singers, and created over 520,000 deepfake images.

He is believed to have made about 11 million yen by posting them on a members-only site where users could pay to view them. For a higher fee, he also created images upon request.

Police said Chiba told them he learned how to make deepfake porn images from online articles.

The damage caused by deepfake sexual images created using generative AI that anyone can use, is spreading in Japan, with facial photos and albums of not only celebrities but also ordinary people being misused.

Cases have been confirmed in Japan, such as a male office worker who made a pornographic video of a female colleague, using an image of her that he saved during an online meeting, and shared with his colleagues. In another case, a male junior high school student made pornographic images of female students from an event album and shared them with his classmates.

The Japanese government last Friday called on X to take measures against the alteration and sexualizing of images using the social media platform's artificial intelligence tool Grok which allows users to manipulate images by entering prompts.

X has recently seen a surge in AI-generated posts of inappropriately altered images of real people. With tens of millions reportedly using the platform in Japan, the government is also asking the operator to report its plan for dealing with the issue and may issue guidance based on the AI law if no improvement is seen.

© Japan Today/Kyodo