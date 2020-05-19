Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for posting death threat against Osaka governor

OSAKA

Osaka prefectural police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Yanai, Yamaguchi Prefecture, after he allegedly posted a death threat online against Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura.

Kazuya Matsumoto, a self-employed worker from Yanai City, is accused of posting the threat on 5-Channel, an anonymous bulletin board, at around 3 p.m. on April 24, Sankei Shimbun reported. That same day, Gov Yoshimura had announced the names of six pachinko parlors in Osaka that refused to temporarily close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This lockdown request came after a nationwide state of emergency was declared, urging citizens to refrain from making non-essential outings.

According to investigators, the time when the death threat was posted coincided with a live television broadcast featuring Gov Yoshimura naming the pachinko parlors that defied the prefecture’s closure request.

Although the online post was subsequently deleted, Osaka police were informed that a death threat had been made.

Police said Matsumoto, who was arrested Monday, has admitted to the charge.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

