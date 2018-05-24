Man arrested for posting death threats against Nogizaka46 singer

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of posting death threats on social media against a member of the idol singing group Nogizaka46.

According to police, Daiki Katsumata, of no fixed occupation, posted at least six threats on Twitter between the end of 2015 and this month, in which he threatened to kill singer Mai Shiraishi, 25, Fuji TV reported. He has denied the charge.

Police said that in his messages, Katsumata — who claimed to be a fan of Nogizaka46 —asked Shiraishi to tell him her whereabouts and that he wanted to grab her and strangle her.

