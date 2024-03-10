Man arrested for pouring urine on pachinko machine in Sendai

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of property destruction after he poured urine on a pachinko machine, causing it to malfunction.

According to police, Takahiro Shionuma, who works for the Miyagi Prefecture Labor Bureau, poured urine on the machine at a parlor in Taihaku Ward at around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported. The machine’s alarm went off, prompting parlor staff to report the incident to police.

Security camera footage showed Shionuma pouring something on the machine, leading to his arrest on Sunday when he returned to the pachinko parlor. Police said he has denied the allegation and quoted him as saying he doesn’t remember because he believes he was drunk on Saturday.

