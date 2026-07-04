Man arrested for pulling plug from public bath at Saga hot spring resort

Police in Ureshino City, Saga Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old unemployed man from Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, on suspicion of disrupting business operations at a hot spring resort by pulling the plug in a large communal bath which resulted in water draining out.

According to police, Masaki Ono is accused of pulling the plug in a large bath filled with hot water at the Ureshino Onsen hot spring resort shortly after 5:30 p.m. on July 2, rendering the bath unusable, Saga TV reported.

The facility had previously suffered similar incidents where bath plugs were pulled, each time when Ono was a guest. On June 30, the management consulted the police, reporting that Ono had made a reservation for July 2 to use the facility again.

The water level started falling while Ono was in the bath and he was later arrested.

Police said Ono has admitted to pulling the plug but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today