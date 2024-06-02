Man arrested for punching 67-year-old woman in face on platform at JR Sapporo Station

Police in Sapporo said Sunday they have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 67-year-old woman while they were on a platform at JR Sapporo Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the suspect, a company employee from Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, is accused of punching the woman in the face with his fist.

A witness called police, while the woman's friend chased the man down an escalator and grabbed him in the underground shopping mall at Sapporo Station. Police said the man has admitted to the allegation.

According to police and JR officials, the platform at the time was crowded. A train had just arrived from New Chitose Airport, and it is believed that the man and the woman were on this train. After they got off the train, the woman was walking on the platform in front of the man and turned around to say something to him him, which is when he punched her.

Police believe there was some kind of trouble between the two, who do not know each other, prior to the incident and are investigating the details of what happened on the train.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

