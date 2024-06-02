 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for punching 67-year-old woman in face on platform at JR Sapporo Station

3 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo said Sunday they have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a 67-year-old woman while they were on a platform at JR Sapporo Station.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the suspect, a company employee from Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, is accused of punching the woman in the face with his fist.

A witness called police, while the woman's friend chased the man down an escalator and grabbed him in the underground shopping mall at Sapporo Station. Police said the man has admitted to the allegation.

According to police and JR officials, the platform at the time was crowded. A train had just arrived from New Chitose Airport, and it is believed that the man and the woman were on this train. After they got off the train, the woman was walking on the platform in front of the man and turned around to say something to him him, which is when he punched her.

Police believe there was some kind of trouble between the two, who do not know each other, prior to the incident and are investigating the details of what happened on the train.

Police said the woman was not seriously injured.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

there was some kind of trouble between the two, who do not know each other, prior to the incident and are investigating the details of what happened on the train.

There must be something on the train that make initiate that fight.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Most likely something happened on the train before the incident.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Who knows what was said or what happened, but to punch an older woman like that seems way out of line. Walk away. Before you hit someone.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog