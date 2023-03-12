Man arrested for punching employee at pachinko parlor after being asked to wear mask

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched a pachinko parlor employee in the back on Sunday afternoon over a face mask request.

According to police, the man was visiting the pachinko parlor in Asaminami Ward at around 1:30 p.m., TBS reported. He was approached by a 46-year-old male employee who asked him to wear a mask. The man refused and then punched the employee in the back as he walked away.

Police were called and the suspect was detained. Police said the suspect was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and quoted him as saying he “doesn’t remember” the incident. The employee was not hurt.

© Japan Today