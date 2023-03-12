Man arrested for punching employee at pachinko parlor after being asked to wear mask

Police in Hiroshima have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he punched a pachinko parlor employee in the back on Sunday afternoon over a face mask request.
According to police, the man was visiting the pachinko parlor in Asaminami Ward at around 1:30 p.m., TBS reported. He was approached by a 46-year-old male employee who asked him to wear a mask. The man refused and then punched the employee in the back as he walked away.
Police were called and the suspect was detained. Police said the suspect was intoxicated at the time of his arrest and quoted him as saying he “doesn’t remember” the incident. The employee was not hurt.© Japan Today
4 Comments
Login to comment
Fighto!
64 year old violent loser. Punching a man in the back, really tough eh, old jerk?
Throw the book at him.
Jay
Considering the lifting of mask ordinances were to occur just a day later, I can understand the frustration.
Reminds me of the time I was told to stand inside a square painted on the floor along with other visitors as I waited for the elevator to the top of the Skydeck in Mori Tower. I asked what difference standing 10cm outside of the square would make, to which the response was a teeth-sucking sound and a "it's a rule."
Yubaru
Drunk playing pachinko......lol! Bet he lost!
Yubaru
Trying to put a round human in a square hole!