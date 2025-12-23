 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for punching his sister in the face

1 Comment
KUSHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 51-year-old sister by punching her in the face.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. A relative of the victim called police and reported that the man was drunk and violent. 

According to police, the sister was visiting her brother's house when they got into an argument and he became violent, punching his sister in the face. 

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation, saying, "I just grabbed her by the hair and swung her around.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Each family alwasys have different way to solve conflict.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog