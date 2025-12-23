Man arrested for punching his sister in the face

Police in Kushiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 51-year-old sister by punching her in the face.

The incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. A relative of the victim called police and reported that the man was drunk and violent.

According to police, the sister was visiting her brother's house when they got into an argument and he became violent, punching his sister in the face.

Police said the man has partially denied the allegation, saying, "I just grabbed her by the hair and swung her around.”

