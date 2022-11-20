Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for punching mother unconscious on her 100th birthday

6 Comments
KOBE

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching his mother in the head the previous day on her 100th birthday, leaving her in critical condition, police said.

Hiromu Nozawa, 69, is suspected of committing the assault on his mother Toshiko at their home in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture, at around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The woman suffered an acute subdural hemorrhage and remains unconscious after the incident, the police said.

Nozawa admitted to the charge, saying he got mad when his mother demanded to go to the bathroom in a loud voice.

According to the police, the two lived together, with Nozawa taking care of his mother. He called for an ambulance on Saturday afternoon after noticing his mother's condition following the attack.

6 Comments
Stress dealing with the elderly by the elderly?

It will only get worse inJapan where the system is being continually overloaded…

Happy Birthday, Kaasan! What can one say other than what kurisupisu said above while feeling a great and deep sadness for Humanity... but, of course, money for killing machines outweighs any consideration for the care of those who have carried society and its Ruling parasites on their backs in the past.

"kurisupisuToday 06:55 am JST

Stress dealing with the elderly by the elderly?

It will only get worse in Japan where the system is being continually overloaded…"

He is not a man! He is a cowardly sack of poop!

This won the medal of horror and award of shame.

Too much stress, and hope someone from the nursing home would take care of his mother.

Psychological breakdown. People can only take so much before they eventually crack. Unfortunately for the mother... it was the last straw.

I remember the birthday bumps being a thing when I was a kid. Your friends would grab you by the legs and arms and drop you x amount of times depending on your age. Anyone else remember getting the birthday bumps?

