crime

Man arrested for punching neighbor over noise trouble

4 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 19-year-old neighbor on the street. The altercation, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, was apparently due to a noise complaint.

Police said they responded to an emergency phone call placed by the victim’s friend, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Satoshi Kanaoka, had punched the 19-year-old several times in the face. The victim was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition.

According to police reports, at the time of the incident, the victim and his friend were being noisy at home. Kanaoka, who resides next door, came over to complain about the noise and the argument continued outside.

And this is a national news? XD

5 ( +6 / -1 )

noisy punk neighbor can definitely drive one to madness! I remember my first apartment in Japan in a decent neighborhood, but the young lady who lived next to me had late night parties and always loud music and tv until 2 in the morning. I nearly banged the wall down. She apparently felt that within the confines of her apartment she could do as she pleases. Live in a townhome now with good neighbors and that is worth its weight in gold.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Chances are that the suspect has been unhappy with the neighbor's noise for some time. And his patience ended up running out this time around. But he should not have punched him. I'm worried that the victim can't keep living there with no trouble at all especially after the suspect is released from prison.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Why did they call the police?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

