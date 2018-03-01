Man arrested for punching neighbor over noise trouble

Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his 19-year-old neighbor on the street. The altercation, which took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, was apparently due to a noise complaint.

Police said they responded to an emergency phone call placed by the victim’s friend, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the suspect, Satoshi Kanaoka, had punched the 19-year-old several times in the face. The victim was taken to hospital where he was in a stable condition.

According to police reports, at the time of the incident, the victim and his friend were being noisy at home. Kanaoka, who resides next door, came over to complain about the noise and the argument continued outside.

