Man arrested for punching police officer at traffic accident scene

Police in Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture, have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting and obstructing a police officer in the performance of his duties.

The incident occurred at around 12:35 a.m. on Sunday. TBS reported that the police officer was responding to a report about a traffic accident.

According to police, the man had crashed his car into a traffic light pole.

Witnesses said the man was being questioned about the accident when he suddenly yelled, "I don't care anymore," and punched the officer once in the head with his right fist.

