crime

Man arrested for punching wife's face in Sapporo restaurant

4 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his wife by punching her in the face in a restaurant.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at a family restaurant in Kita Ward. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man and his wife, who is in her 50s, were part of a group who had come to the restaurant for lunch.

Restaurant staff told police that the man had been drinking heavily before the incident. An employee called police after seeing him hit his wife.

Police quoted the man as saying he can’t remember whether he hit his wife or not. The suspect, who wasn’t named, has a history of domestic violence against his wife, police added.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Typical case in japan!……stop using this excuse and take full responsibility! You are a big boy now, you should confront a judge and be punished for this!

8 ( +8 / -0 )

the man had been drinking heavily before the incident

If you drink and are a violent drunk, don't get married. Live alone somewhere.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Divorce this trash as soon as you can ma'am.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Things have most certainly taken a turn for the worse here. Whereas once it was every other week, we’re now hearing stories of wanton cruelty and base stupidity on a daily, nay multiple times daily basis. Right now, someone, somewhere, is up to no good; doing their level best to remove any remaining doubts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The suspect, who wasn’t named, has a history of domestic violence against his wife, police added.

Thats incredibile! Why he was even free and not In a jail?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

