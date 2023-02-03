Man arrested for punching wife's face in Sapporo restaurant

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assaulting his wife by punching her in the face in a restaurant.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at a family restaurant in Kita Ward. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the man and his wife, who is in her 50s, were part of a group who had come to the restaurant for lunch.

Restaurant staff told police that the man had been drinking heavily before the incident. An employee called police after seeing him hit his wife.

Police quoted the man as saying he can’t remember whether he hit his wife or not. The suspect, who wasn’t named, has a history of domestic violence against his wife, police added.

