crime

Man arrested for punching wife in the face because he didn't like food she prepared for him

3 Comments
OBIHIRO, Hokkaido

Police in Obihiro, Hokkaido, have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting his wife who is in her 50s after an argument over a meal she prepared for him.

According to police, the man, who is a company executive, is accused of punching his wife in the face at their home just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, NTV reported. He then called 110 and said: "I'm having an argument with my wife. I think we need an ambulance.”

The woman was not seriously injured.

Police questioned the couple and said the trouble began when the man returned home after drinking alcohol and said he didn't like the meal his wife had prepared for him. He admitted punching her in the forehead.

Selfish mama’s boy.

I eat whatever the wife cooks, even if I have to eat the same. If not, I make my own.

Violent and cowardly loser.

I hope she divorces him and leaves him with nothing.

> HercolobusToday  06:09 am JST

I'm pretty sure there are deeper issues than what she cooked that night.

