Man arrested for punching woman claims he doesn’t remember details

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly beat a 19-year-old female acquaintance.

Local media reported that the man, who is self-employed, is accused of assaulting the woman, who lives in Miyagi Prefecture’s Osaki City, in the hallway of his apartment building between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on October 5.

Police said he beat the victim’s arms and head, causing bruises on her body.

Police said the suspect has denied the charge and quoted him as saying doesn’t remember details of what he did.

