Man arrested for punching woman claims he doesn’t remember details

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he allegedly beat a 19-year-old female acquaintance.
Local media reported that the man, who is self-employed, is accused of assaulting the woman, who lives in Miyagi Prefecture’s Osaki City, in the hallway of his apartment building between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. on October 5.
Police said he beat the victim’s arms and head, causing bruises on her body.
Police said the suspect has denied the charge and quoted him as saying doesn’t remember details of what he did.© Japan Today
2 Comments
sakurasuki
If that female victim, couldn't remember things is make sense. However if that man said he doesn't remember anything, that excuse only can be used if he were drunk at that time.
Thunderbird2
Ah the age old excuse: "I don't remember..."
Meiyouwenti
Japan is so safe and peaceful that this kind of petty assault case makes news.