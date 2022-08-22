Man arrested for punching woman on train because ‘she wasn’t wearing mask’

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault after he punched an 82-year-old woman aboard a train on the JR Kagoshima Main Line on Sunday, because she wasn’t wearing a face mask.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. as the train approached Takeshita Station in Fukuoka City’s Hakata Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Daichi Nakamura, a resident of Osaka Prefecture’s Kadoma City, has admitted to the charge

Police quoted Nakamura as saying he “became infuriated that the woman wasn’t wearing a mask” and subsequently yelled and hit her on the back of the head. Police said the woman, who was traveling from Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, was not seriously injured.

