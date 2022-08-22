Man arrested for punching woman on train because ‘she wasn’t wearing mask’

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 41-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of assault after he punched an 82-year-old woman aboard a train on the JR Kagoshima Main Line on Sunday, because she wasn’t wearing a face mask.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10 a.m. as the train approached Takeshita Station in Fukuoka City’s Hakata Ward, Kyodo News reported. Police said Daichi Nakamura, a resident of Osaka Prefecture’s Kadoma City, has admitted to the charge
Police quoted Nakamura as saying he “became infuriated that the woman wasn’t wearing a mask” and subsequently yelled and hit her on the back of the head. Police said the woman, who was traveling from Tosu City, Saga Prefecture, was not seriously injured.© Japan Today
Eleven
People wear masks mad, people don't wear masks mad. Let's all be friends.
vaxatharian
Lock him up and throw away the key. This guy is nuts.
Mr Kipling
41 years old and hitting an 82 year old woman. I can't think why he may be unemployed.......
Awa no Gaijin
How dare he punch a 82 yr old woman like that ! !
What a nasty man .
master
punching seniors for not wearing masks although we've known since day 1 cloth masks do nothing to stop an airborne virus.
JT posting pathetic stories admonishing parents for not injecting their children with the failed and dangerous vaccine even though the science and data are clear that they are not at risk.
Covid has absolutely broken people.
James
Double lessons to be learnt...
Don't forget to wear a mask on train. Unless you want a loony to punch you.
Don't punch people. Unless you want to be arrested for assault.
vaxatharian
Perhaps the alleged assailant's mask had reduced the oxygen supply to his brain, resulting in his poor decision-making skills.
Or maybe he was just not very bright in the first place, leading to his belief that masks are effective at stopping the virus' spread and therefore justifying his decision, in his mind, to assault the elderly lady.
Nemo
Masks do reduce the spread of the virus and no, one should not be assaulting an elderly woman over it.
Sanjinosebleed
Funny in a way that the old lady is obviously less concerned about Covid than the tough guy who hits old women. What a mutt! Lock him up!
WilliB
Wow what a tough guy. Somehow I dont think he would express his opinion so strongly the non-masker had been a muscular 30-year old.
Zoroto
Not many of those in Japan.
OssanAmerica
One would think that simply lecturing an 82 year old woman would have been enough. Even yell at her if it makes you feel better. But adding an arrrest record for assault, assuming he doesn't have one already, is a good way to remain "unemployed". Freaking idiot.
Jexan
Masks are not required but only “recommended”. I have’t worn a mask on a train in months and don’t intend to start now. I have never been confronted by a person over this. But then again I’m much larger than the typical Japanese person. If someone were to punch me over this they should be prepared for an appropriate response. Mind your own business.