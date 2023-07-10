Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for pushing father off bridge into river in Osaka

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his 65-year-old father by pushing him off a bridge into a river early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:05 a.m. on Mikunibashi bridge which spans the Kanzaki River in Yodogawa Ward.

Police said Shota Tamai has admitted to pushing his father Shigehiro off the bridge and quoted him as saying, “I was sick and tired of being unable to work after becoming ill and began considering killing myself and my father,” Kyodo News reported.

Tamai’s father was visually impaired, police said.

A witness saw Shigehiro sitting on a bridge railing. Tamai, who was standing behind his father, reportedly shoved him off the bridge and then drove away in a rental car which was parked nearby.

Police and rescue personnel searched the river and found Shigehiro’s body at 3:20 a.m., some 20 meters downstream from the bridge. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt and was barefoot. He had no ID on him.

Tamai told police he jumped into the river at another spot but swam back to safety. He went back home where he lives with his parents and two siblings and told his mother what he had done. His mother called police.

Police said Tamai told them he laced his father’s dinner with sleeping pills on Sunday night and then took him to the bridge after he fell asleep.

