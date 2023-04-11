Man arrested for requesting minor to send nude photos of herself on grandfather’s smartphone

Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of violating the child prostitution and pornography law after he asked a junior high school to send nude images of herself, using her grandfather’s smartphone.

According to police, Katsuya Yoshizawa, who lives in Maizuru, Kyoto Prefecture, became acquainted with the girl on a social networking site last year, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Yoshizawa became close to the girl after listening to her problems. In November, he coerced her into sending nude photos of herself to him.

The incident came to light after the girl’s grandfather suspected something was wrong when he noticed her frequently using his smartphone.

Police confiscated two smartphones belonging to Yoshizawa and are investigating whether he has been in touch with other under-age girls.

Police said Yoshizawa has admitted to the charges and quoted him as saying he couldn’t control his sexual urges.

© Japan Today