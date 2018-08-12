Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man arrested for resisting arrest, assaulting police officer

KAWASAKI

Police in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest after he fought with a taxi driver and a police officer.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store in Miyamae Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said the suspect, Takashi Kimura, of no fixed address or employment, has denied the charge and quoted him as saying “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Kimura is accused of punching a 31-year-old officer in the face after he was involved in an altercation with the taxi driver. The taxi driver had called 110 and said a passenger wouldn’t get out of his vehicle and had instead fallen asleep. When the police officer arrived, he found Kimura and the taxi driver struggling. As the officer tried to stop the fracas, Kimura punched him.

Police said Kimura was drunk at the time of his arrest.

