Man arrested for robbery, attempted murder of woman at love hotel

Police in Nagoya said Sunday they have arrested a 50-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing and attempting to kill a 24-year-old woman.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in a room at a love hotel in Higashi Ward. Tokai TV quoted police as saying the suspect, Masato Miura, of no fixed address, checked into the hotel with the woman on Friday afternoon.

Police said Miura is accused of stealing the woman’s handbag containing 64,000 yen and when she tried to stop him, he started to strangle her to make her let go. After he left the room, the woman called for help and a hotel employee caught Miura outside the hotel and subdued him until police arrived.

Police said Miura and the woman met on a social network site on Friday and that their rendezvous at the love hotel was their first meeting..

© Japan Today