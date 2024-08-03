Man arrested for robbery tries to escape from detention center through hole in ceiling

A 25-year-old man was caught trying to escape from a detention facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, by crawling through a hole in the ceiling, police said Sunday.

Police said the detainee, a an unemployed Vietnamese man from Fujioka in Gunma Prefecture, was arrested last month for breaking into a home in Nikko City and stealing cash and other items. He has also been arrested on suspicion of robbing at least three other mountain homes in four prefectures: Tochigi, Nagano, Gunma and Fukushima, NHK reported.

Police said the man tried to escape through the ceiling of his cell at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

A police officer making his rounds saw the man’s lower body sticking out of the ceiling and disappear into a shaft above the cell. However, he was apprehended about 40 minutes later.

There were two holes in the ceiling but police have not revealed how the detainee made the holes

