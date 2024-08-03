Man arrested for robbery tries to escape from detention center through hole in ceiling

A 25-year-old man was caught trying to escape from a detention facility in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, by crawling through a hole in the ceiling, police said Sunday.
Police said the detainee, a an unemployed Vietnamese man from Fujioka in Gunma Prefecture, was arrested last month for breaking into a home in Nikko City and stealing cash and other items. He has also been arrested on suspicion of robbing at least three other mountain homes in four prefectures: Tochigi, Nagano, Gunma and Fukushima, NHK reported.
Police said the man tried to escape through the ceiling of his cell at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.
A police officer making his rounds saw the man’s lower body sticking out of the ceiling and disappear into a shaft above the cell. However, he was apprehended about 40 minutes later.
There were two holes in the ceiling but police have not revealed how the detainee made the holes© Japan Today
DanteKH
When you bring very cheap labor force and you pay them unhuman salaries, you can expect things like those to happened. They do not steal to get rich, but to survive day by day.
Offcourse nobody cares about those things, only that they are yet another migrant cryminal.