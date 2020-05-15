Man arrested for robbing bar says he needed money after losing job

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 49-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of breaking into a bar and stealing 65,000 yen in mid-April.

According to police, Kazuki Chiba broke into the bar in Minato Ward, Fuji TV reported. The bar had closed at 8 p.m. in accordance with the state of emergency that had been declared due to the coronavirus.

Surveillance camera footage showed a man prying open the cash register and taking the money between 11:55 p.m. on April 13 and 12:10 a.m. April 14

Police said Chiba, who lives in the neighborhood, has admitted to the charge. He was quoted as saying he lost his job in February and needed money for living expenses. Police said Chiba told them he had robbed other bars after hours.

The National Police Agency said Friday that there had been 79 similar cases reported nationwide of small businesses being robbed after they closed early due to the state of emergency.

