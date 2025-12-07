 Japan Today
crime

Man arrested for robbing convenience store after calling 110 and saying, "I'm going to commit a robbery’

KOBE

Police in Kobe have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store after he called 110 and said he was going to commit a robbery.

According to police, Hiroki Takano entered a convenience store in Hyogo Ward, at around 2 a.m. and allegedly threatened a female cashier, TV Asahi reported. He told her not to call 110, and ordered her to give him cash.

The woman said she would go get the key to the register but pressed the emergency button, and ran into a back room. Takano then stole a bag containing approximately 230,000 yen in cash from a drawer below the register and fled.

The female clerk was the only one in the store at the time, and was not injured.

Police searched the area and found Takano getting into a taxi with the stolen cash in his possession.

Police believe it was Takano who called 110 but he has refused to say anything since being arrested.

What a plonker.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

