crime

Man arrested for robbing convenience store on New Year’s Eve

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a convenience store in Chofu on Dec 31.

According to police, the suspect, Shota Miyazawa, has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying he needed money because he had no income.

Police said Miyazawa, who lives in Kokubunji, Tokyo, walked into a FamilyMart store at around 3:30 a.m., pretending to be a customer and browsed for a few minutes, Fuji TV reported. He approached the counter and threatened the 55-year-old male employee with a knife, handing him a note which read: “Put the money from the cash register in a plastic bag.”

He then fled from the store with about 200,000 yen. The employee was not hurt. No other customers were in the store at the time.

Police said Miyazawa was identified through store and street surveillance camera footage.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

