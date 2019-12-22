Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man arrested for robbing convenience store says he hadn’t eaten for 3 days

TOKYO

A man who has been arrested on suspicion of robbing a convenience store in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward, told police he needed money because he hadn’t eaten for three days.

According to police, the man entered a 7-Eleven store at around 6 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The man threatened the employee at the counter with a screwdriver and demanded money. He fled the store with 46,000 yen. The employee wasn’t injured and there were no customers in the store at the time.

About 90 minutes later, the man called police from an unattended police box in Setagaya Ward and said he wished to turn himself in.

After his arrest, he was quoted by police as saying he robbed the store because he had no money for food.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

